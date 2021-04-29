CLARKSVILLE—People started gathering early outside the Appleshed Saturday evening for Clopton’s 2021 prom. Cars lined the street and packed the parking areas, as the seniors did their final preparation for entering the building.
They were eager and happy. Their family members filled the areas between the cars outside. Cameras were everywhere to document this next step to adulthood.
Inside, the Appleshed had been transformed into a magical space filled with balloons and confetti.
