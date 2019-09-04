LOUISIANA – Two American Legion Post 370 members and two Auxiliary members gave a flag presentation at the Louisiana Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 30.
The hands-on program was provided for the fifth graders at the school. The students learned how to raise and lower the American flag and each student learned how to properly fold the flag.
Some pointers were given on proper behavior during the flag ceremony and how to properly care for the U.S. flag. Approximately 54 students participated.
