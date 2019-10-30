The Clopton Alumni Association Memorial Scholarship Fund received the following memorial gifts, honor gifts and donations from Sept. 1, 2019 through Oct. 15, 2019
In memory of Robert Scott given by Rhodes and Beverly Hood.
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1964 given by Larry and Joyce Wright
In memory of Robert Wayne Wilhoit given by Janice and David Robinson
In memory of Price, Ellen and Bobby Jensen given by Bonnie and Paul Stone
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1963 given by Sharon Worthington
In memory of Donnie Gene and Donnie Mirick given by Bill and Linda Blakey
In memory of Dean Barnes given by Beverlia Dandridge Orf
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1975 given by Beverlia Dandridge Orf
In memory of Anna Huckstep given by Charles and Sharon Mills
In memory of Thomas Aubuchon given by Judy and John Shelton, Gary and Mary Slater, Daniel and Connie Windmiller, Penny Love Thomas, Linda Aubuchon Krietemeyer, Jan and Floyd Norrick, Sherry Lockard Corwin, Judy Aubuchon Reed, Robert and Karen Omohundro, Class of 1977, Charles Smith
In memory of the deceased classmates, Class of 1970 given by Melvin Motley
In memory of Edward Suddarth given by Mary Suddarth, Rhodes and Beverly Brown Hood, Debby Woodward
In memory of Janet Dauve given by John and Marilyn Wheeler
In memory of Don and Mark Black given by Ann Brown Green
In memory of Connie and Tommy Ellis given by Robin Finley Petrisin
In memory of Sally Wilhoit given by Alice Rodhouse, Stephen Cooper, David and Janice Robinson, Debby Woodward
In memory of Don Mirick given by Alice Rodhouse, Judy and John Shelton, Helen Mirick, Karen and Robert Omohundro
In memory of Betty Lemmon given by Alice Rodhouse, Judy and John Shelton, Kelly Holtsman, James and Carol Jeans, Robert and Karen Omohundro
In memory of Francis Young given by Charles and Sharon Mills, Gary and Carol Tolbert, Debby Woodward, Robert and Karen Norton
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Mills given by Charles “Larry” and Sharon Mills
In memory of Bill Cohea given by Charles and Sharon Mills, Robin Finley Petrisin
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1962 given by Charles and Sharon Mills
In memory of Greg Schmidt given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Wanda Schmidt Gilmore given by Stephen and Mary Jones, Rose Marie Buchholz, Debby
Woodward, Gary and Carol Tolbert
In memory of Rebecca Suddarth Wing given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Margie Taylor given by Stephen and Mary Jones, Mona Taylor Bly
In memory of Robert Taylor given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Johnny Thurmon given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Melody Williamson Webber given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Clay Howland given by Shirley Howland
In memory of Donnie Lagemann given by Sharon and Robert Jepsen
In memory of Kevin Troutner given by Barbara Churchill, Kelly Troutner Holtsman
In memory of Evelyn Leake given by Donald and Mary Lou Tucker
In memory of deceased member of the Class of 1969 given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Sidney Mitchell given by Stephen and Mary Jones, R. C. and Cathy Mitchell
In memory of Lois Hammett Hoffman given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Donna Johnson Holton given by Stephen and Mary Jones
In memory of Mike Hunter given by Marion and Pam Duff
In memory of William Wyble given by Nina Wyble Finnerty
In memory of Ruth Ann Rose Reid given by Paulette and Tom Powelson
In memory of Mary Jo Rose Hays given by Mary and Stephen Jones
In memory of Dale Howard given by Mary and Stephen Jones
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1965 given by Bobbe Taylor Terry
In memory of Rayna Roxann Lambert Codwin given by Kim and Richard Kirkwood
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Sterne given by Stephen and Elizabeth Sterne
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Miller given by Stephen and Elizabeth Sterne
In memory of Lloyd Taylor given by Mona Taylor Bly
In memory of H. T. Wells given by Robert A. Wells
In memory of deceased classmates, Class of 1960 given by Robert A. Wells
In memory of Cheryl Jameson given by Jack Jones
In memory of Bob Lovell given by Rose Marie Buchholz
In memory of Richard Cottrell given by Rose Marie Buchholz, Debra and Ralph Peppers, Paulette and Tom Powelson
In memory of Dennis Harder given by Harold and Darcy Harder
In memory of Helen and Dutch Graeser given by Harold and Darcy Harder
In memory of Charles Kevin Graham given by Randy and Janet Graham
In memory of William Patrick Graham given by Randy and Janet Graham
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Aubuchon given by Linda Kietemeyer
In memory of Rick Hill given by Randy and Mary Lovell
In memory of Billy Douglas given by David Davis
In memory of Dennis Conway given by David Davis
In memory of Robert A. Conrad given by Melaney Magruder Mathis, Paulette and Tom Powelson
In memory of Jim Grimes given by Melaney Mathis, Mary and Denise Harvey, Fran Grimes
In memory of All Past Deceased Alumni given by William and Paula Keeven
In memory of Milton Duvall, Jr. given by Ralph and Debra Duvall Peppers
In memory of Jane Stolte given by Ralph and Debra Duvall Peppers
In memory of Alma Sitton given by Debra and Ralph Peppers
In memory of Barry Coose and Pepper Martin given by Betty Martin
In memory of Carol Bradley Martin given by Ralph and Debra Duvall Peppers
In memory of Betty Allen given by Tom and Paulette Powelson
In memory of Myla Grace Lindsay given by Melaney Mathis, Robert and LaVerne Wright
In memory of Donnie Herriman given by Tom and Barbara Meyer
In memory of Florence and Devoid Mitchell given by Curt and Cathy Mitchell
In memory of Brent and Jimmy Crouse given by Curt and Cathy Mitchell
In memory of Past Clopton Teachers and Staff now passed given by Curt and Cathy Mitchell
In memory of Thomas C. Sitton given by Louise Sitton and Kathy and Travis Rollins
In memory of Lilburn Gregory given by Breanne and Alex Clawson, Brooke and Lucas Colbert
In memory of Bruce Calicott given by Gail and Dale Herring, Robert and Karen Omohundro
In memory of Fred and Dennis Schambach given by Bonnie and Robert O’Shea
In memory of Barry Coose given by Leo Underwood
In memory of Aaron Church given by Albert Johnson
In memory of Dallas Singer given by Mark and Denise Harvey
In memory of Debra Bergstrom given by Karen and Robert Omohundro
In memory of Shirley Herron given by Karen and Robert Omohundro
In memory of Ann Beauchamp given by Karen and Robert Omohundro
In memory of Norman Robert Lovell given by Karen Hall Norton
In memory of Myla Grace Lindsay given by Melaney Magruder Mathis, Robert and LaVerne Wright
In memory of Dale MacMahill given by Robert and LaVerne Wright
The following supporters made donations to the Clopton Alumni Scholarship Fund:
Beth Burkemper, Larry and Judy Dew, Larry and Susan Beauchamp, Wanda Havner Dahlstrom, Becky Scholl Posnak, David Cohea, Sue Ellen and Vance Havens, Class of 1959, Class of 1969, John and Mary Smashey, and John N. and Sue Sitton.
Donations were also made in honor of the following:
In Honor of Matt Snell and Jenna Snell Baechle given by Randy Snell.
In Honor of the Class of 1969 given by Rose Marie Buchholz.
In Honor of Philip Thaler given by his Mother, Sara Bryant Singleton.
In Honor of the Class of 1964 by James and Angela Steele.
In Honor of Landon and Alison Aubuchon given by Judy Aubuchon Reed.
In Honor of Louise Sitton given by Kathy and Travis Rollins.
In Honor of Dale and Gail Miller given by Rhonda Whitmore Flynn.
In Honor of Class of 1975 given by Geoffrey and Susan Sterne.
In Honor of Joe and Holly Mabry given by Paulette and Tom Powelson.
In Honor of Judy Allwood given by Paulette and Tom Powelson.
In Honor of Lewis Stolte given by Paulette and Tom Powelson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.