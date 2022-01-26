During the Louisiana R-II Board of Education meeting last Tuesday, there was much discussion concerning moving to a four-day school schedule. Several teachers and parents were present to express their concerns. After roll call, and the approval of several items, Jennifer Gschswender stood to address the board members.
“Thank you, guys for letting us come and voice our concerns,” said Gschswender. “I think that you all have a letter from our staff, signed by several elementary, middle school, and high school teachers. We want to make it clear that our intent was not to persuade you to vote for or against a four-day week, but rather that we would like for you to make a decision about it sooner than later. If we do move to a four-day week, we feel like our teachers, parents, and our community in general will need ample time to prepare for the change,” she added.
The school board said it is planning to reach a decision concerning the schedule change sometime this February. Among the numerous changes that would take place, board members turned their focus to the school budget, and what effects the new schedule might have for those on the payroll.
“As we work through the four-day week idea, one of our biggest challenges will be to determine what we do for our hourly staff,” said Superintendent Todd Smith. “We have a number of different departments that work different hours, and that are paid differently, so we are putting in a lot of time to consider what the hours will look like, and how we might compensate that,” he added.
Smith asked High School Principal Nick Heggemann to walk everyone through the informational sheets that had been handed out to the board members.
“First of all, these numbers are based off of working calendars that we have, and are all subject to change,” said Heggeman. “Paraprofessionals currently working 174 days at seven hours and 45 minutes a day, could work 156 days for eight hours and 15 minutes a day. So, their time will increase each day as you can see. They will continue to be paid for a 30-minute lunch. The total percentage will only be about a 5% difference in hours,” he added.
The board also discussed how the difference in hours would be similar for all other paid staff. The plan would include keeping an hourly pay for everyone, and not necessarily moving to salary pay. With the change of hours there would be a budget increase of $19,000 at the current rate of pay for the staff.
“We want to boost the rate up to at least keep staff where they are at,” said Heggemann. “The reality is that our food prices are not going down, and our gas prices are not going down,” he added. New bell times were also briefly discussed. One possibility was 7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., but nothing was certain at this point. The possible changes for students who attend Pike Lincoln Tech was also considered. If the school goes to a four-day week, students will continue to attend Pike Tech five days a week. Transportation would still be available for those students. The meeting concluded with a few final thoughts on wages.
“Our certified salary schedule is well overdue for an update,” said Smith. “Once we get this in place, I think that Nick and I can work together and get something done before I am gone. But there is no doubt that we need to update our wages,” he added.
