CLOPTON – Just in case students have not experienced enough snow this winter, 21st Century Twin Pike YMCA students at Clopton Elementary recently learned how to make their own Insta-Snow in a STEM project.
The project, led by Clopton teacher Erin Tate, involved mixing water with a super-absorbent polymer. The polymer absorbs the water and the long chain of molecules swell to an enormous size. The transformation turns the polymer into fluffy white powder that looks just like snow. The students were amazed with the results!
The Clopton YMCA students participate weekly in various STEM projects, as well as reading and math enrichment. The YMCA program also offers homework assistance on a daily basis, as well as weekly arts and crafts activities.
The before and after-school program is offered to students in Kindergarten-6th grade. For more information on the YMCA program at Clopton, please contact Kathy Gregory, program coordinator, at 573-242-3546.
