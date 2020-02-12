NEVADA, MO. – On Friday, Jan. 31, PLTC sent seven welding students to the Welding Competition at the Missouri Welding Institute. This is a full day competition that challenges even the best welders. Students competed against over 200 other students from four different states. This is the eighth year that PLTC has participated in this event.
This year, PLTC had three students place in the top ten. In 10th place was Tylen Madian. Tylen is a senior from Elsberry High School. Josh April, a senior from Troy Buchanan High School placed third. Josh received a $3,975 scholarship to MWI and a Lincoln auto darkening welding hood valued at $300. Taking first place was Kennon Watts, a senior from Clopton High School. Kennon received a full-ride scholarship to MWI and a Lincoln Ranger 225 welder (valued at $20,000).
In addition, PLTC received a Victor cutting torch and 100 pounds of Lincoln welding rods. In total, the PLTC students brought home over $32,000 in scholarships and prizes. All three of these students are in their second year at PLTC.
“We are extremely proud of the success of all of our students,” a PLTC press release read.
