SILEX – At an EMO Quad event last week Clopton’s quiz bowl team went 2-1.
The quad was played at Silex on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Clopton beat Elsberry 360-230, lost to Van-Far 270-380 and soundly beat host team Silex 350-160.
Dylan Smith led the team with 120 points followed by Jack O’Brien with 110 points, Avery Hall with 60 points and Kasey Leake with 40 points
The team’s overall record 9-3 is now. It is scheduled to return to Silex on Tuesday, March 10 for the EMO conference championship.
