SILEX – At an EMO Quad event last week Clopton’s quiz bowl team went 2-1.

The quad was played at Silex on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Clopton beat Elsberry 360-230, lost to Van-Far 270-380 and soundly beat host team Silex 350-160.

Dylan Smith led the team with 120 points followed by Jack O’Brien  with 110 points, Avery Hall with 60 points and Kasey Leake with 40 points

The team’s overall record 9-3 is now. It is scheduled to return to Silex on Tuesday, March 10 for the EMO conference championship.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

