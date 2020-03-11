MONTGOMERY CITY – Clopton’s JV quiz bowl squad was undefeated at the Monday, March 2 Montgomery County JV tournament.
Clopton beat Mark Twain’s A team 410-140, Mark Twain’s B team 370-20, their hosts, Montgomery County, 400-140 and Louisiana 490-160.
Clopton’s Jack O’Brien led the team, scoring 450 points, followed by Macy Weitkamp with 80 points, Abi Daskalaskis with 60 points, Hunter Burt with 20 points and Shelby Williamson with 30 p.
