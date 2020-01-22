Royalty: Clopton named its courtwarming queen and king and honored their court between games against Silex on Thursday, Jan. 16. Madison Horstmeier and Maleek McPike were Clopton’s 2020 courtwarming queen and king. Pictured, from left, freshman representative Grace Palmer, sophomore representative Abby Patchin, candidate Ashlyn Hunter, junior representative Ellie Beauchamp, candidate Sierra Miller, princess Braylin Sutton, candidate Madisyn Parrish, Queen Madison Horstmeier, King Maleek McPike, prince Hunter Stribling, candidate Jared Hoehn, junior representative Daniel Harvey, candidate Sam Dalrymple , sophomore representative Nathan Streed, candidate Kennon Watts and freshman candidate Tyler Kuntz.
