CLARKSVILLE—There was plenty of fanfare for Clopton seniors graduating this past Sunday. The afternoon commencement drew a large crowd of well-wishers for the students who have made some remarkable achievements in their time with the R-III School District.
Interim Superintendent Elaine Henderson welcomed everyone to the celebration. She introduced the school’s board of education along with Principal Larry Lagemann and school counselor Beth Holland.
“You may meet people who will poke fun at the size of your high school,” Henderson said. “So, just smile and say: ‘Bless your heart.’ Because they don’t understand the value of going to a school like Clopton. And they will never know the sense of community that you know.”
She noted that even when discouraged, the students “should remember that faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. Faith and hope are your God-given weapons against doubt and fear.”
She implored the seniors to look around at all the people who helped them get to this point in their lives, because they did not get here alone.
Holland said of the 30 seniors graduating, 20 plan to attend a university, college or technical school.
“The rest will further their knowledge in their career field,” she said. She asked two students to stand—Brendon Preston and Kaden Sutton. She noted that Preston has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and Sutton has enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She thanked both for fighting for our great nation.
She asked that the seniors reflect on the past 13 years of their lives and know how blessed they were by attending Clopton.
“But as one chapter ends, a new one begins,” she said. “And with that I wish you all the success and happiness in the world.”
Salutatorian Kylie Lucas also noted that many of her fellow students have known one another for most of their lives.
“As we begin our journey into the world, we must not forget the people who have helped make us who we are today,” she said. “It is important to take the time to thank the teachers, administration, cafeteria staff, coaches, parents, family members, and more who have spent hours every day shaping us into the men and women we have become today.”
Lucas said all these people have had an impact on their lives and it would be difficult to repay them for all they have done.
Of all the life lessons they have learned over the last four years, Lucas said, the biggest lesson was being able make the most out of any situation they were given.
She referenced the pandemic has part of this life lesson and how they were able to overcome the quarantines and other restrictions.
And even though they are all going their separate ways, Lucas said, they will make the most of it.
“So, be proud of all your accomplishments and stay true to yourself,” she said.
Following Lucas, Jack O’Brien, this year’s valedictorian, let his personality shine through when he addressed the audience. He was not shy in his tongue-in-cheek boast that his speech would dwarf some of the best speeches in history, such as the Gettysburg Address and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I had a dream,” speech. He received a full-ride scholarship to Hamilton College in New York.
“Thank you all for coming,” he said to all those present. “Such a beautiful audience, with such big beautiful faces.”
He admitted that he did not know how to begin his speech, but assured the audience that it would be the best speech they ever heard.
“This will be the new standard,” he said to the laughter coming from the crowd. “If there are any aspiring speech writers out there, take notes,” he added.
“You might be thinking to yourself, ‘Jack why are you writing such an amazing speech?’ And by the way, thank you for calling it amazing. … An amazing class deserves and amazing speech,” O’Brien said.
He went on to thank the school, its teachers, administration and his fellow students, as well as his family for all they have done.
“It’s the community as a whole that makes this chug along,” he added, thanking them for their support of their clubs and sports through the years. “We owe it all to you.”
O’Brian also focused on his classmates, recalling some of the memories he’s had with them over the years.
“We’ve been through a lot together, and now it’s the end of the road,” O’Brien said. “But it’s also a new beginning. This is a chance for us to go off on our separate ways and do something good for the world,” he added.
He toasted the school, teachers and staff of Clopton with an imaginary glass filled with real inspiration.
“Here’s to a new beginning, and a future that’s bright for all of us. And here’s to the class of 2022.”
After that, the seniors lined up to receive the diplomas.
Lagemann closed the ceremony with a few words thanking the parents and guardians of the students for giving them a solid foundation before sending them off to school.
“We’ve been blessed to have a wonderful group of parents that have raised their children to be respectful and responsible young men and women.”
He noted how much he and the staff appreciated the parents’ support over the years.
He had them stand and be recognized for their contributions.
To the students, he said, “You’re about to walk out those doors for the last time and embark on a totally different journey than the one you’ve been accustomed to. You’re going to experience the real world, and the real world is not going to ask you what you want. It’s going to give you options. Are you prepared to choose the correct option? Are you prepared to adjust and accept the consequences when the option you choose doesn’t work out?”
He said he hoped the school system had set them on the right path for that journey. Lagemann also encouraged the graduates to put down their phones, get off social media and experience life.
“Have personal interactions with people, he said. “You’ve been a wonderful class. God bless each and every one of you.” He then presented the graduates to the audience.
