Clopton triumphs over Silex at Homecoming game
CLARKSVILLE—The Lady Hawks played a close game against the Silex Lady Owls on Thursday night, but they came up just short with the final score 47-45 in favor of the Owls.
The boys game started off just as competitive, with the Hawk’s No. 1 Tyler Kuntz scoring the first shot of the game within seconds, for 3 points. Though it seemed that the game could go either way at half time, with a score of 24-18, the Hawks claimed the victory. The final score was 67-42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.