CLOPTON – The Clopton Alumni Association held their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
A report was given on the golf tournament that was held in June. According to the event’s organizers, it was a great success. They would like to thank everyone that supported after having to change the date because of flooding.
The group discussed finalizing plans for the annual banquet letter, which will be mailed along with other items.
The next meeting was set to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3. at the computer lab at Clopton High School. Attendees will stuff letters to be mailed for the banquet, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12.
