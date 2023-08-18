On Aug. 10, 2023, Clopton R-III Superintendent Todd Smith and Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte signed an agreement between the two agencies to post a school resource officer on the Clopton campus. The SRO will be on campus all day, everyday when school is in session.
Smith said, “Clopton has a great cohesive (school) board. One of their priorities was getting the safety of the campus up to speed. During our interview, the board asked me to make this a priority for the district. We have made some changes to our budget to accommodate the addition of an SRO, and we are confident we can maintain the relationship indefinitely.”
The SRO is part of a larger school safety plan.
“The addition of an SRO is the crown jewel of our student safety goals,” Smith explained. “Over the past year we have added an electronic exterior lock system, installed shatter proof film over all of the exterior windows, as well as an updated camera and phone system. We will be adding a security vestibule entrance this fall thanks to a supportive community passing Prop Kids last April. The other efforts were partially funded through a safety grant we applied for and received. The rest came from district operating and capital funds.”
The importance of maintaining school safety so as to provide an environment to ensure the students can concentrate on their classes was paramount for the community.
“I think all of the Clopton families will feel more secure entrusting us with their children every day,” Smith said. “Clopton is in a unique geographic position, being so isolated. Having law enforcement present on a daily basis, and the addition of the aforementioned safety measures will make the Clopton campus safe and secure.
“I’m proud to lead and be a part of the Clopton district working with such a supportive board and outstanding staff,” he said.
