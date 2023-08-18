Louisiana R-II SRO

Pictured from left to right are Superintendent Todd Smith, SRO Danie Plier, and Pike County Sherriff Stephen Korte. Submitted photo

On Aug. 10, 2023, Clopton R-III Superintendent Todd Smith and Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte signed an agreement between the two agencies to post a school resource officer on the Clopton campus. The SRO will be on campus all day, everyday when school is in session.

Smith said, “Clopton has a great cohesive (school) board. One of their priorities was getting the safety of the campus up to speed. During our interview, the board asked me to make this a priority for the district. We have made some changes to our budget to accommodate the addition of an SRO, and we are confident we can maintain the relationship indefinitely.”

