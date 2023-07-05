It was a true homecoming for author Stephanie Paasch to be standing in the same library she used to walk to as a child. Now, she writes children’s books, so others can make the same trek to Bowling Green’s Public Library and open worlds of adventure.
Stephanie grew up in Bowling Green, fascinated by the stories just waiting on her local library’s shelves. She would spend hours there voraciously reading. Stephanie returned last Wednesday to spend a little more time in that same library talking about the process of writing and to help the young audience learn how to create their own book characters.
“Writing your own story is important,” Stephanie said. She amazed the children when she told them she reads upwards of 300 books a year. In fact, she’s also written more than 150 books, though so far, only six have been published.
“I read every single day,” she said. “I’m completely addicted to reading.”
Stephanie engaged the children, getting them to talk about their favorite characters. She brought two books from her “The Adventures of Sparklepants” series. She also brought some highlights from her new series called “Puppy Tales.”
It would probably be another year before that series is available, she explained, because of how long the process takes to get a book published. There are several drafts a book has to go through before it’s ready for printing. On one of her earlier works, Stephanie said, she did 17 rewrites before the story was ready.
When developing a story, Stephanie said she asks herself what the character would look like.
“And then, we have to say, ‘What can we do?’” she said. Whatever the character does, she added, it has to be really exciting.
“So in my Sparklepants books,” Stephanie said, “they go on an adventure in every book. There’s always something to learn about.”
The book she wrote—“Moving Day”—was inspired by her life. Stephanie was just 8 years when her family moved away from Bowling Green. The two main characters in the Sparklepants series are Ellie Marie and Sparklepants. Sparklepants is Ellie Marie’s puppy dog.
She told the children that when she develops an adventure for the pair, she start with a story board—a way to map out what they are going to do on their adventure. It creates the setting, where the adventure takes place.
“In every book, they go somewhere and do something super fun,” Stephanie said. She also noted that in every book there are main characters and secondary characters. In this series, Ellie Marie’s family make up the secondary characters.
“We learn all about them in the book,” she said.
Stephanie brought along some of the original artwork from her illustrator, Katie Abbott. The two collaborate closely over the look of the book and characters. Stephanie said Katie draws everything by hand.
The two were part of a huge children’s author group. With more than 6,000 members in the group, Stephanie said, she was inundated with replies when she asked if anyone wanted to illustrate Sparklepants.
“That gathered so much attention, I bet I had a dozen drawings within 10 minutes,” she said. She narrowed the field to the top six, and then the two best out of that group.
“One was in Missouri, and one was from Wisconsin,” she said. Stephanie didn’t know either illustrator.
“My favorite teacher in the whole-wide world was my ninth grade literature teacher,” Stephanie said. “The woman who I picked from this author’s group is her niece.”
Just relating the story about that discovery, Stephanie said it still gives her goose bumps.
“She told me she was coming to Missouri and would like to meet me in person,” Stephanie said. Amazed that Katie was planning on traveling from her home in Wisconsin to Troy, Mo., Stephanie asked who she was planning on visiting; she might know the person. That’s when she found out Katie was related to her favorite teacher.
“I didn’t even know she was related to someone I knew until we had finished creating our first book together,” Stephanie said.
“We had the best time creating together,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.