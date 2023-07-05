Write your own story

Stephanie Paassch talks to the children about how to create characters and stories. Photo by Stan Schwartz

It was a true homecoming for author Stephanie Paasch to be standing in the same library she used to walk to as a child. Now, she writes children’s books, so others can make the same trek to Bowling Green’s Public Library and open worlds of adventure.

Stephanie grew up in Bowling Green, fascinated by the stories just waiting on her local library’s shelves. She would spend hours there voraciously reading. Stephanie returned last Wednesday to spend a little more time in that same library talking about the process of writing and to help the young audience learn how to create their own book characters.

