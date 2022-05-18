VOICE program started by NECAC
By Stan Schwartz
FRANKFORD—The Northeast Action Corp. created a program in 2019 to teach children about various job opportunities awaiting them when they graduate from high school and college, but because of the pandemic, this was the first year they were able to put on the program.
All last week, the volunteers at NECAC were set up at Frankford and Bowling Green elementary schools for their Vocational Opportunities Inspiring Children in Elementary program. On Wednesday, they had six volunteers in the Frankford gymnasium to discuss their professions.
As the children filled the gym, they were put into six groups, each group got 10 minutes at a table before moving on to the next where they could learn about what it takes to be a lawyer, a doctor, a detective, a broadcast journalist, a transportation specialist or a veterinarian.
All the children received a “passport,” which they took with them from table to table, getting stamped.
At each station they filled out why each career was important and two things they learned while engaging the person.
Jeffrey Shaw talked about the various types of law and what can be accomplished with a law degree. Dr. Cole Scherder gave a quick lesson on germs, using a light that picked up germs on the children’s hands.
Next to him Bowling Green detective Justin McCloud used his own light to show how crime scenes can be checked for various bodily fluids like blood and saliva. He let the children know he started out as a patrol officer and then attended advanced training to become a detective for the department.
At the back of the room, Brent Engel had set up a mini-studio where the students could produce their own news broadcasts.
Janet Groenda, with MoDOT, brought along the different materials the highway department uses in building roads and bridges.
And Dr. Sonja Perry and her assistant, Riley Whitebead, brought along two goats to give the children an idea about the variety of animals veterinarians could encounter in their jobs. They learned about how such animals are examined and were allowed to listen to the goat’s heartbeat using a stethoscope.
The children were encouraged to take their passports home to use as a conversation starter to talk with their parents about the various career paths they could follow when they get older.
To learn more about the VOICE program, contact NECAC at 573-324-6633 or go online at www.necac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.