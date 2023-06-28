Last Wednesday, the Louisiana Area Historical Museum piqued the interests of children attending the Twin Pike Family YMCA with a scavenger hunt through the museum for their summer program.
Each child got one of five lists of about 20 items each, for them to locate inside the museum. Staff volunteers numbered the display cases and other items to make it easier for the children to write down the location of each item they matched to their list.
One of the parents, Misty Nobel, said the museum’s programs have been fun and very informative.
“They’ve been enjoyable, very informative and my kids have really enjoyed it. It’s a nice little way to get to know the town, since we’ve moved here recently,” said Noble.
This was the museum’s last event with the YMCA Summer Camp Program, however, the Museum board is planning a meeting to discus introducing more programs for area children, which will introduce more history and other topics into the community.
With this last event, the purpose was to get the children to take a deeper dive into the museum and actually see what is on display.
“The purpose of today was to get the children to actually look for what is here and understand what is here,” said Judy Schmidt. “For instance, they see the Indian moccasins as something to play with. And actually, these were not used very much at all.
During their next workday, Schmidt said, she and the other museum volunteers were going to create an Indian section.
“We have some early lime stone rocks to put in,” she said, “so there will be an exhibit for that.”
This group of 18 children were not part of the school summer program, Schmidt explained.
“The teacher organized this for those children, that is why we have fewer today,” she added.
“It worked out well having fewer kids because I wanted them to be able to listen first and then go around and find the items. It was a way of getting them to remember where things were, and go find it.
The scavenger lists she gave out were in five different arrangements, so they all weren’t in the same order.
“What I did not realize is that we had two children who were non-readers, but they did find someone to help with that. We didn’t set this up for a prize or anything it was just for understanding. I believe for this young group of kids, they used their best ability to concentrate.”
This activity, was to see how well they listen.
“I helped them get started,” she said. “The reason for getting up and going around is to get them to remember where they saw something and that’s something little kids this age need. The whole point of the summer programs was to help children to understand history and to enjoy finding out things. They enjoy finding out about the Native American, and about the rocks. The purpose was just to help them remember where they saw something and learn more about Louisiana,” said Schmidt.
