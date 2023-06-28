Museum scavenger hunt

Louisiana Area Historical Museum Vice President Judy Schmidt teaches YMCA children about the museum. Photo by Brent Engel

Last Wednesday, the Louisiana Area Historical Museum piqued the interests of children attending the Twin Pike Family YMCA with a scavenger hunt through the museum for their summer program.

Each child got one of five lists of about 20 items each, for them to locate inside the museum. Staff volunteers numbered the display cases and other items to make it easier for the children to write down the location of each item they matched to their list.

