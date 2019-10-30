Cole Chidster was awarded the August “Kids Doing the Right Thing” award by Louisiana Community Betterment President Diana Huckstep and Police Chief April Epperson for his work helping at summer storytime events at the Louisiana Public Library at the Monday, Oct. 18 Louisiana City Council meeting.
Chidster awarded for volunteering
Adam Thorp
