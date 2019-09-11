Southeast Missouri State University Academic Hall

Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University. Public domain photo by Agathman - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, link.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Malinka Buchanan of Bowling Green, Mo., is among Southeast Missouri State University’s summer 2019 graduates.

Buchanan graduated with a master of arts with a major in secondary administration.

