The Bowling Green R-I School Board held their January meeting in the new storm safe building at Frankford Elementary Tuesday last week.
Before the meeting, there was a brief dedication and refreshments were served for those interested in touring the new building. Funds for the construction came from FEMA grants that the school district applied for. See related story, beginning on Page 1.
At the start of the meeting, the student showcase highlighted three students, who presented arguments on why their school should continue to offer chocolate milk in the school cafeteria.
Frankford Elementary School Principal Terri Bird said the three students were in Ms. Robb’s class, which debated the continued serving of chocolate milk. The three students—Sawyer Scherder, Colbie Adkinson and Brieanna Jennings—presented compelling arguments on why their school should continue to serve chocolate milk. They cited scientific studies that showed children preferred chocolate milk over plain milk and that the benefits of getting more vitamins and protein outweighed the added calories from sugar from the flavored milk. Without chocolate milk, they said, more students would opt for just water instead of plain milk, meaning most would not get the benefits of calcium and protein to help growing bodies.
At the end of the showcase, Bird assured the board that the school would continue to offer chocolate milk to the students. After hearing the arguments, some on the board asked if there was any chocolate milk available right then.
Superintendent Matt Frederickson said that according to the district’s last audit report, their finances were in good shape. In the five years since taking over as superintendent, Frederickson said the school board has been able to balance or show a surplus in its budget.
“January and February are big months for us,” he said, because of local taxes coming in.
As far as state funds coming in, Frederickson said, they are receiving 75% of allowable funds for the district transportation needs.
He attended a Zoom meeting with state legislators earlier that day.
“There are some good things coming from our governor,” he said. Since 2005, the system has not seen a change in its Foundation Formula, which dictates the amount of funds for each student that is covered by the state. Currently, it is $6,375 per student. That is only a 4% growth since 2005, Frederickson explained. The formula was to insure equitable and adequate funds for the needs of the students, he added.
“I know that Rep. Cindy McLaughlin is interested in taking a look at the Foundation Formula,” he said. “I’m hopeful there’ll be some movement on that this year.”
He noted that the district has been progressing well month-to-month in its cash flow.
Board member Bob Kirkpatrick asked about providing free lunches to all students.
Frederickson said there is definitely more talk about this topic. During the pandemic, free breakfast and lunches were being provided using federal funds. Those free meals ended at the start of the current school year.
Frederickson said he noticed there had been some pushback from legislators for school systems that have switched to a 4-day week. Some, he added, were thinking about using the Foundation Formula as a way to get some districts back to five days a week.
“It’s just in the discussion phase,” he noted. Going by hours, the average four-day week in Missouri is about 140 hours. Bowling Green currently goes 168 days. Some don’t like the four-day week, because it is one more day without services to students.
He explained that some districts went to four days because of finances. Now, he noted, some are using it as an incentive for teachers.
The board was concerned with the educational impact of going to four days a week. Frederickson said they have just started study to see what that might be.
“DESE is starting a study right now,” he noted.
Enough school have been doing it long enough that there might be some statistical evidence available, he said, adding that more than 100 school districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day weeks.
Board member Roger Colbert said he read that state legislature originally created it for rural schools that could not afford transportation for five days a week.
“He (the representative) said it never was intended to be used the way it’s used now,” Colbert said. “He never didn’t say it was being misused, just that its not being used as intended.”
Frederickson asked that the board approve the slate for April elections. There are three positions open for 3-year terms and one position open for a 1-year term. For the 3-year term, there are four candidates—Roger Colbert, Bob Kirkpatrick, Tiffany Coleman-Dade and Holly Delgman. For the 1-year term, there is one opening and two candidates—Larry Twellman and Stephanie Sellars.
“We have our notice of elections for both counties out today,” Frederickson said. He reminded the board that he sent out an email letting everyone know that information on the candidates are posted on the school’s website, and that he asked people to attend a meet-the-candidate forum on March 7 at 6 p.m.
“My recommendation is to accept the ballots as presented,” he said. That way they could be certified and sent off for the election.
The board agreed, and voted unanimously to accept the ballots as presented.
