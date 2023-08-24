The Bowling Green High School auditorium filled quickly on Monday, Aug. 14, with teachers, administrators and staff returning for 2023-2024 school year.
There was laughter and excitement in the air as they all came together for a welcome back breakfast held by the School Board.
Holly Delgman, board vice president, welcomed everyone back for the start of the school year.
“I’m sure everyone is very excited to get the new school year underway,” she said. “I hope you all have a great school year.” Delgman introduced Superintendent Matt Frederickson, who provided a brief overview on the school district.
Frederickson said this was his favorite day of the year.
“I get to see all the happy faces coming back from your vacations,” he said. Frederickson thanked OPAA! Food Management for the breakfast.
He also thanked the custodians who worked hard through the summer months getting the school campus ready.
“Have you checked out our floors? He asked.
He also thanked the school secretaries for making sure everyone has what they need to get the year started right.
“Also thank the technology guys who have been crawling in ceilings all summer,” he said.
Frederickson said he was excited that they have been able to fill all their open positions.
“I’m excited about the quality people and I’m excited about starting the year,” he added.
Frederickson had each of the school principals and talk about their personnel changes and some updates on what they’ve been doing.
He spent part of the summer with some of the teachers at the DCI summit in Springfield. They were able to collaborate with other teachers and administrators from around the state.
He considers the people at the R-I School District as part of a big family. He and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Hunter started out as teachers 30 years ago.
The years go by fast, he noted, “but we stick with it because it becomes and extension of our family.”
Awards and
Recognitions
The Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation presented Angela Maier and Amy Jo Biggs with $500 checks.
Frederickson said that when teachers from the school district retire, the district pays for their first-year membership in MRTF.
He then handed out certificates for teachers with perfect and excellent attendance during the previous school year: Andrea Liber, Karen Huhn, Erica Fischer, Branden Bovay, Mari Nichols, Kim Pafford, Reese St. Clair, Terri Morrison, Dan Welker, Melissa Walker, Emily Harrelson, and Erin VanDyke. (Wes Dameron not pictured)
Receiving awards for perfect attendance were Tony Powell, Leigh Anna Colbert and Matt Chance.
Although they were out getting the school buses ready, Frederickson acknowledged the bus drivers: Tommy Branstetter, Kent Travis, Bill Holbrook and Larry Hicks.
“I’m thankful that they’re here every day,” Frederickson said.
He also handed out recognitions for those who have served the district for many years.
For 10 years: Patty Wells, David Koogler, Lindsey Kraft and Melissa Walker, Amy Jo Biggs, Mary Hench, Emily Harrelson, Jamie Baker, and Andrea Ankrom.
For 15 years: Sheri Grote, Mike Jennings, Victoria LeBeau, and Jennifer Crawford.
For 20 years: Christy Buffington.
And for 35 years, Frederickson said, Marcia Tepen has been accompanying students on piano.
“This is an exciting year,” he said, because a lot of things are coming to fruition as part of the district’s 5-year plan, started five years ago.
There were some updates made to the strategic plan last year, he noted, based on information gleaned from the Key Communicators group made up of community members.
Part of the role from the Key Communicators, he explained, was to go out into the community to hear from them and share what they have learned.
“It’s been a good thing for us to have this group,” he said.
The strategic plan was one of the first to be evaluated within the new DESE program.
“Our strategic plan scored the highest in the Northeast part of the state,” he said. Other school principals asked to learn the processes developed here.
“We’re doing great work here, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people,” Frederickson said.
The school’s sports teams did well with two getting into the final four playoffs and the track team winning the championship.
APR scores showed Bowling Green in the top five with schools of similar size.
All of this takes a community’s effort, he noted.
In the past year, the district approved more than $4 million in capital projects.
“Which is more than we did in the 2019 bond issue,” he said.
With the help of the school board, he noted, they were able to invest wisely to improve the facilities.
Math scores have improved, as well as science scores.
He believes the students are receiving what they need from the school system.
Teacher retention for the district is much higher than the national average, he cited.
Teacher and staff morale are good with more than 70% positively engaged.
“That’s good,” he said, “but we can do better.”
They are also working on Building Improvement Plans to make the school campus safer, including better fencing on the backside of the high school building.
New entrances are in the works as well as creating a storm shelter at the center of the school, which would increase the size of the library. A new drive is planned for the Middle School side of the building to make pick ups and drop offs safer.
Buses have been improved and replaced.
A big part of the plan is increasing the footprint of the district’s early childhood program, as well as day care for the school staff and teachers.
They are also initiating a new visitor management system, which rolls out this year. It improves visibility on who is allowed to be in the buildings.
Having a positive mindset vastly improves how well engaged people are with their jobs, he said. Fredericks thinks of three things he’s grateful for every day.
“This has a huge impact on our well-being,” he said. As part of that, he said he tells his administrators to hire people with optimism.
