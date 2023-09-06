Members of the school board, along with teachers and administrators and even a few students from the Bowling Green R-I Schools met Tuesday last week to break ground on the district’s new Childhood Development Center being built on open field behind the softball and baseball fields.
Veregy, an engineering company, was tapped to build the new center.
Superintendent Matt Frederickson welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This is a very important opportunity that we’re going to embark on,” he said, which is why he wanted to dedicate the start of the building project with the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This is a pretty significant milestone in the growth of our school district.”
He wanted to thank all the people who came together to make this project possible.
“This is a groundbreaking ceremony for a new early childhood center,” he said. “And it marks a triumph of collective effort, and a testament to the power of community that we are united behind a common vision.” He thought it was great to see that come together in the preparation of this building.
“In addition to the expansion of our two early childhood classrooms,” he said, “to as many as seven, (the new project provides) the ability of our staff to closely collaborate more with the learning center staff and the Parents As Teachers program,” he said.
Frederickson also noted that the school district would also be starting construction one of two new storm shelters for the students and staff.
“These (shelters) as well as the one constructed last year at Franklin (Elementary School), will serve as a place of refuge and protection for our students from the likes of tornadoes and storms, such as we’ve seen ravage communities in our state in recent years.”
Frederickson thanked all those in the community who helped pass the bond issue during the last election.
“We passed with over 70% approval rate,” he said. “I believe that is a record for bond issues in our district.”
There had been a lot of collaboration in order for this to happen, he said.
“When you go to the ballot, each vote is like an expression of your faith in the future of our students,” Frederickson said. He also recognized the countless individuals who worked behind the scenes to advocate for the bond issue.
He thanked the school board for their leadership and dedication to the students. He also thanked the people from Veregy, who have been working with the school district for the past decade. They helped, he said, on energy-saving projects, which cut utility costs for the school system.
“As we break ground today, let this event symbolize the breaking of barriers, the breaking of limits, and the breaking of new ground in the pursuit of educational excellence,” Frederickson said. “Today we’re creating a legacy that will stand as a shiny example of what a community can achieve when it comes together for a shared purpose.”
School Board President Bob Kirkpatrick joined Frederickson in his praise of what has been accomplished and what will be accomplished with the improvements being made to the R-I campus.
“We’re going to be able to give far more students an earlier opportunity to be ready to be successful in school,” he said.
Communication with the community has shown a strong desire and need for more early childhood development. Demographics have also shown a marked population increase in the Bowling Green area, especially in the 1 – 4 age range.
Having this opportunity, Kirkpatrick added, would benefit the students and the community.
“This (center) really focuses on improved education in our district,” he said.
Then he invited those present to come down and pick up a shovel to turn some earth. With hardhats on and shovels in hand, the group dug deep and got the project started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.