In a note to parents, R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson wrote that, “I received word today that our application to be able to provide free lunch and breakfast to any school age student—18 years of age or under—was approved for all of our school locations.”
The program began Sept. 9, and will run through December, or until the funds supporting this project run out.
All school age students 18 years or younger, regardless of family income level, qualify for the program. Additionally, any student who is learning remotely this semester can pick up a grab-and-go breakfast or lunch during the scheduled breakfast time 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. or lunchtime 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Pick-up location for the Bowling Green students will be behind the High School Cafeteria just outside the back kitchen door. Pick-up location for the Frankford students will be at the far side front bus drop-off double door by the gym and kitchen.
The only meal items available for the grab and go will be the cold menu item.
For more information, please see the Nutri-Slice link on the individual school webpage for our menus or contact the individual school office. You can also navigate to https://bgschools.nutrislice.com/
In a letter to parents and guardians, R-II Superintendent Todd Smith wrote that “the Department of Health and Senior Services allowed the school to extend its Summer Lunch program.”
After completing a short application, the school system was approved. Just like with Bowling Green, the federally funded program is available through the end of the year or until the funds run out.
There are no registrations or forms for families to complete to receive the free meals, he added.
Remote students with the R-II school system can also pick up breakfast or lunch. Breakfast pickup time is 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Lunch pick up is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick-up location for the Louisiana R-II students is in the high school or elementary offices. The only meal items available for grab and go are the cold menu items.
In addition, Smith noted, if you know in advance that you are picking up a lunch or breakfast, email Chris Anderson at andersonc@louisiana.k12.mo.us. The meals are available whether one emails or not, but, he added, having a count helps the school plan and serve efficiently.
