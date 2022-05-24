The Bowling Green High School gymnasium was packed to the rafters with family, friends and faculty eager to watch the 2022 seniors graduate last Friday.
Superintendent Matt Frederick had noted earlier in the day that 100% of the seniors in the class of 2022 were graduating. He welcomed all those who came to witness the commencement after Principal Scott Mullins led the audience in the school song. If anyone’s memory was a bit rusty, the words were printed in the program.
Frederickson introduced the school board, who had joined him on the stage. He thanked the board for all they do to keep the school running smooth.
And he had a special thank you to the faculty: “To our teachers here, I cannot emphasize enough the impact you have made on these students. You nurtured, lectured and disciplined, you rejoiced, you felt sympathy, even pity, and sometimes exercised mercy. You shared your knowledge with them and you also learned from them. As much as you influenced them you also found a way into their lives. Perhaps someday they will even write you a thank you note, to thank you for what you’ve given them. Remember this, a teacher without students speaks only desks and a white board. These students have allowed you to fulfill your calling, exercising your gift of teaching.”
Frederickson reiterated his respect for the faculty and asked them to stand to receive recognition for what they’ve accomplished.
And for the students, Frederickson said for them to hold to hope even though they were anticipating their graduation.
“You will move from here to somewhere else, to college, the workforce, into relationships, and eventually a new place to call home,” he said. “All the confidence in the world will knock the boulders out of your path.” There are times, he added, when one might give up hope, “but look up. Rely on your teachers, rely on those who are giving you guidance, and listen to them. Our culture works very hard to plant seeds of doubt in your minds.” But, he added, that the students have worked hard and have been gifted with abilities and talents, that you not only can, but will have an impact on the world around you.”
Mullins added that academically, the students have done quite well in their high school careers with 17 of them earning a 4.0 or higher grade point average.
2022 Class President Austin Scherder introduced Reno Hays and Ali Marshall, who gave the commencement addresses.
Hays said he knew how hard the senior class worked to reach this point in their lives. “Remember that today is not a goodbye, it is only good luck and see you later,” he said.
“The past four years have, without a doubt, been a miraculous experience,” he added. “We have faced many challenges, but we are still here.”
Hays noted that the COVID pandemic impacted their lives when it started in 2019.
“Although it has not faded away entirely yet, we managed to push through its greatest attempt at preventing us from the knowledge and experience that we have had every right to acquire,” he said.
He asked the seniors if they remembered walking through the school’s halls for the first time. Hays said he remembered those in the upper classes who reached out to guide him through his early years at the R-I campus.
He also asked if his fellow classmates have offered the same guidance to those students coming up after them. “I know that I have,” he said.
Hays reiterated the effects the pandemic took on all the students, but yet they pushed through.
“Finally, we have made it through to our senior year,” he said. “I am proud of each and every one of you who have worked hard to be here today.” All that work has finally paid off, he noted, “and next, we can look forward to our future and what our lives will become.”
Marshall said she received one of her biggest lessons in life from a second grader she encountered when she was in her junior year at BGHS. She noted that she had helped out in this student’s class for part of the year, and was riding on the bus with him when for an end of the year field trip.
“I remember he said that 20 was the best age to be,” she said. “I said to him that if 20 was the best, then I was almost to the peak of my life.” Marshall said she asked the boy if that was the age he wanted to be right then. “Then he told me, very seriously, that 20 was the best but he didn’t want to wish his life away.” His statement made her laugh.
It wasn’t until the middle of her senior year, that Marshall recalled what the boy had said. Even though she had greatly anticipated being a senior, Marshall said it was a lot of work, which made her think that she couldn’t wait for college.
“Then, I would have more time and more freedom,” she explained. That’s when it hit her, that she was wishing her life away.
“Instead of living in the moment, good or bad, I was living somewhere else,” she said. “My mind was in a place—my future that I had hoped for. It’s OK to be excited about something or to look forward to it. But to let a moment pass because we are so fixated on the future or the past, well that’s just a waste of time.”
She noted that the end of high school brings to a close some of the hardest times some of the students have had.
“With this comes a new beginning,” she stressed. “We have a whole future, and a whole life ahead just waiting for us, to not only live it but enjoy each and every moment of it.”
Marshall said her teachers, family and friends have had a direct effort on getting to this point.
“They are the reason we were kept sane through the chaos of high school,” she said.
She added that she hopes that whenever she and her classmates reunite, they can say they have been living their lives the way they were shown during the last 13 years they have spent together.
“The past four years have not been easy, but we have made it past them,” she added. “This is how I am certain that the class of 2022 is going to tackle anything that life throws our way.”
After the students received their diplomas, and before they moved their tassels from the right to the left, Scherder asked Mullins to lead them in his signature cheer, “Whose house? Our house!” From there the air filled with cheers and lots of confetti.
As the graduates filed out, there were nothing but smiles.
