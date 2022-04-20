Ceremony highlights student projects
A huge crowd turned out for the DARE graduation of Bowling Green Elementary School’s fifth grade classes last Thursday.
Bowling Green Elementary Principal Cory Kessler welcomed the students, their parents and guardians to the school’s cafeteria for the DARE graduation ceremony.
“I’m so excited to see so many people here supporting our fifth graders here today,” he said. In addition to graduating from the DARE program, the students would soon be graduating from elementary school, and moving on to middle school, he added.
Lauren Ince, who coordinated the graduation ceremony, introduced Bowling Green Police Chief Darin Chance, who took over the duties as the school system’s DARE instructor this year.
“He did an outstanding job connecting to the students,” Ince said in her address to the students and others in the audience. “He told us real-life stories that the children really enjoyed. It was amazing to see how involved our students were and how they were so eager to learn more every single week,” she added.
Chance, took over as the city police chief last year after Don Nacke retired, told the children how impressed he was with them and their ability to grasp the fundamentals of the DARE program.
“I am just so grateful of how the city welcomed me to this position,” he said. “And what solidified that with me was the last 10 weeks of hanging out with these young people,” Chance added. In all the years he’s been teaching the DARE program to students, he said, these students were the best he’s ever taught. Chance has had a long career at other departments and has always enjoyed teaching the DARE program.
“I have gotten just as much out of this as you have,” Chance said, addressing the students. “You have done something amazing.”
In addition to the students, Chance thanked all the teachers for their participation and the parents and guardians who encouraged the children in the program.
He also thanked all the law enforcement agencies that protect the county, including the Bowling Green PD, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s conservation agent. Representatives from those departments were on hand for the graduation ceremony.
“It’s a tough job, and they work around the clock,” he said.
Ince had the students who completed projects come forward and talk about them as part of the ceremony. Groups from each of the four, fifth grade classes presented their projects, going over the principles of the DARE program.
The program was originally started in the early 1980s to combat illegal drugs in the nation’s schools, but has since evolved from that to include bullying and teaching students good, decision-making skills.
As part of the ceremony, the Sheriff’s Office brought in their newest K9 officer for a demonstration. Sgt. Preston Hipes, who oversees the Sheriff’s K9 unit, brought with him, Sasha, a Belgian Malinois, who recently completed certification as narcotics and protection dog.
“She can also do search and rescue,” Hipes said.
SRO David Barton volunteered to be the aggressor during the demonstration, putting on a padded dog training sleeve, so Sasha could show off her bite skills. First, she searched for narcotics inside different PVC pipes. Then, Sasha streaked toward David and latched on to the bite sleeve. Hipes also showed how Sasha would protect him if the perpetrator would try to attack him while he was putting handcuffs on the guy.
In addition to the project winners, all the DARE students received certificates for their efforts in the program. They also got a chance to visit with Daren the Lion, the DARE mascot, who was on hand for photo opportunities.
