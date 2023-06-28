The reach of knowledge at the Bowling Green Public Library is quite wide. The children who attended the library’s first summer school reading program for 2023 got to experience first-hand the theme “All Together Now,” when Edina Marx explained some of the cultural difference between India and the U.S.

Parents and guardians were invited to register their children for the program, which started last Wednesday, so they could open a window on the world’s incredibly rich cultures.

Recommended for you