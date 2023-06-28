The reach of knowledge at the Bowling Green Public Library is quite wide. The children who attended the library’s first summer school reading program for 2023 got to experience first-hand the theme “All Together Now,” when Edina Marx explained some of the cultural difference between India and the U.S.
Parents and guardians were invited to register their children for the program, which started last Wednesday, so they could open a window on the world’s incredibly rich cultures.
Edina, who is originally from India, amazed the children when she told them that India’s land mass is just one-third the size of the U.S., yet its population is three times what we have here.
She also showed the differences in the two national flags. Although the U.S. flag’s design represents the 50 states with its stars and its original 13 colonies with its strips, India’s flag’s design represents the country’s three main religions—Hindu, Christian and Muslim.
Edina said she comes to the library all the time with her four children. She and her husband, Judah, met through their church. Judah is now the pastor for Indian Creek Baptist Church.
The library staff asked Edina if she would talk about India for their summer program.
“I said, sure,” she said. She has been in the U.S. for 13 years. She and Judah were first in Dayton, Ohio, before moving to Troy, Mo., six years ago. Just a year ago, they made their move to Bowling Green.
She said she wanted to talk to the children about everyday life in India. She believes a lot of what people are shown about her former country focused on the poverty areas. Where she grew up, she explained, was truly beautiful.
“There’s so much beauty and so much richness,” she said about India that people outside the country never get to see.
Her side of the family still lives in India. Because of the travel time and cost, they have only been able to travel back there twice in the years since she and Judah were married. It takes a long time to save enough to make the trip, she added.
The children also learned that India’s states were larger than a lot of the U.S. states, but there were only 29 of them. There are also several languages spoken there, with many dialects within those languages. There are some, she said, that even she doesn’t know how to speak. She said there are 22 official languages spoken in India.
India’s national bird is a peacock, she said, and their national animal is the Bengal tiger. Later, during the program, the children were given drawings if each, so that they could color them in with crayons.
She let the children try a traditional Indian snack, papadum, which is much like a potato chip, but lighter. A lot of women, she added, wear a traditional garment called a saree.
Ashlyn Jones, the library’s teen summer intern, volunteered to model the sari for the children. It is just a long bolt of colorful cloth that is wrapped around the wearer. Edina said Indian women were a skirt and blouse under the sari. Ashlyn said she enjoyed wearing the sari and kept it on through the program.
Edina explained that most people in India travel around on motorcycles, and few own cars. If family needs to travel together, she said, they can hire an auto rickshaw or Tuk-Tuk.
“They are like taxis,” she said.
The children were also introduced to a game, much like Duck, Duck, Goose. Sitting in a circle, one child walks behind the others saying, “My Grandfather’s Mail, and the seated children recite the phrase, “Went far, far away” At some point the walking child drops a scarf behind one of the seated children, and that child needs to jump up with the scarf and try to catch the other child before he or she reaches the open spot.
The program continues for a few more weeks. Even though the registration for the program is closed, the staff suggests calling the library at 572-324-5030 to see if there are any openings in coming programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.