BOWLING GREEN—It was a cool evening out on the football field when the Bowling Green R-I bands provided their spring concert for eager family members.
Tony Webb, director of bands and Gannon Craig, assistant director of music for the school district, were all smiles as they directed the students for the evening’s performances.
First up, were the sixth graders in beginning band, out to demonstrate how they were learning the fundamentals of playing their instruments and how to play together. Then the seventh and eighth grade band set up and played four pieces for the audience. Following them were the students in the High School Band. They played three pieces and held an awards ceremony before concluding with one final piece for the evening. In addition to the cool temperatures and a stiff breeze, they also had to contend with a slow freight train bellowing its way across town. But it barely fazed these students, who were eager to play for their families and friends.
Earning a letter in band were Ethan Feldmann, Payton Green, Wyatt Houseworth, Samantha Smith, Joseph McCormick, Megan Niemeyer, Elijah Pruitt, Shay Rohn, Ande Sherman, Michael Sidwell, Samuel Wells, Madison Pruitt, Amanda Wilkinson, Kaysey Clark and Loren Jefferis.
Making the EMO Conference Band were Samantha Smith, Joseph McCormick, Gavin Outlaw, Megan Niemeyer, Samuel Wells, Wyatt Houseworth, Gabriel Kroeck, Kaysey Clark and Loren Jefferis.
Awarded Silver Medals for the District and State Solo Ensemble were Megan Niemeyer, Samuel Wells, and Wyatt Houseworth. Winning Gold Medals were Wyatt Houseworth and Samantha Smith.
Elijah Pruitt and Dominic Harding won the John Philip Sousa Award. Ethan Feldmann and Joseph McCormick won the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award. Winning the National School Marching Award was Michael Sidwell. Shay Rohn won The Director’s Award for Band.
The band members could not let their teachers go without giving them a little something for all their efforts to teach and lead them through the school year. They were each given a pair of butterfly wings, which they proudly wore at the end of the concert, along with some gifts to remember their year together. A small reception was held by the Bowling Green Music Boosters after the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.