The Bowling Green Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Sept. 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Wilson Gymnasium on the Bowling Green R-I School campus.
The association is inviting all former graduates to “Come Home to Bowling Green and BGHS.
The association announced that the guest speaker—from the class of 1981—is Mrs. Arlinda Noel Warren.
She is the executive director of marketing, communications and physician services at the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She has been with Washington University and Barnes-Jewish for more than 30 years, holding several different executive level marketing positions during her tenure including in academic medicine, biomedical research, community hospitals, public health, home healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Arlinda is also the past-Chair of the National Cancer Institute Public Affairs and Marketing Network, a cooperative venture of all of the academically based cancer centers as designated by the National Institute of Health.
Its organizational mission is to further public awareness of cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment at the nation’s top cancer centers.
Arlinda is a frequent national speaker on healthcare marketing and communications and consults with leading academic medical centers and pharma companies in the U.S. In her current position at Washington University School of Medicine, she is responsible for the development, implementation and measurement of Siteman Cancer Center’s strategic marketing, business development, communications, public and media relations and physician outreach programs.
Her work includes key areas of the organization including clinical practice, research, community education, public health, legislative, patient education and underserved and minority outreach. Arlinda also has oversight for the organization’s satellite operations across the St. Louis metro area as well as network and research affiliates across the region and around the country. Arlinda’s also has oversight for marketing and communications of Siteman Kids, the pediatric cancer program of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
In addition to graduating from Bowling Green High School in 1981, she is a 1985 graduate of Truman State University. She has served on numerous organizational boards throughout her career and currently serves on the Executive Committee of the American Cancer Society Missouri Board of Directors.
Arlinda and her husband, Tom, have been married for 33 years and live in St. Charles. They have two children Tracy (Kyle) Campbell of San Diego, Calif., and Scott (Becky) Warren of Denver, Colo. They also have two grandchildren Spencer and Brody of San Diego.
Arlinda is the daughter of Phyllis and the late Dale Noel of Curryville, where she was born and raised. Her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Sherri Noel, also live in Curryville along with her nephew Cody. Arlinda’s nephew, Jared, and his wife, Sheena, and great niece and nephew, Lucas and Macey, live in Centralia.
Members of the following BGHS Classes will receive special recognition at this year’s banquet: all pre-1960,1962, 1967, 1972, 1982, 1992, 1997, 2002, and 2012.
2022 BANQUET ENTERTAINMENT
Marion Branstetter, a 1973 Bowling Green High School graduate, has loved music all his life. Marion taught full time in the Bowling Green R-I School District at the Frankford campus and retired from full time teaching after 32 years. Spending another 11 years teaching half days, Marion ended his teaching career with a total of 43 years in public education.
Marion’s gift for music grew from a young age and is enjoyed to this day. He will share his talent with us this year as our music entertainment.
Send registration for the banquet to BGHS Alumni Association, PO Box 132, Bowling Green, MO 63334-0132.
