Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Periods of light rain and freezing rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Periods of light rain and freezing rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.