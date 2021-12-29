Music brings Christmas cheer to school
After working the better half of two months, said Brandin Bovay, one of the music teachers at Bowling Green R-I, the middle school and high school bands were prepared to give their winter concert.
Bovay said he combined the seventh and eighth grade bands this year because of the number of students available.
“I think it worked out well,” he said.
The band started with “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” then did “Christmas Lullaby and finished with “A Festive Holiday Overture.”
Bovay said he wanted everyone to be able to come to the concert, which is why they didn’t charge admission this year. But, much like last week during the Winter Choir Concert, they did have some buckets to pass around for donations.
“We are collecting money,” he said, “if you would like to help the (Bowling Green) Music Boosters. They help us buy things like a new trailer for the marching band, new dresses for the ChromatiCATS, so if you wan to donate, please do.”
Once the middle school students were done with their portion, the high school band moved onto the stage in the school auditorium and set up to play four tunes. Helping Bovay direct the bands was Zacharay Kellar.
The high school band played “Christmas at the Movies,” an arrangement by John Moss. They also played “The Corcoran Cadets March,” by John Phillips Sousa; “A Solitary Wish,” by Brian Balmages and concluded the evening’s entertainment with “Celtic Carol,” by Robert W. Smith.
Bovay wanted the families who came to enjoy the concert to know that the entire music faculty at Bowling Green R-I is new this year.
“We came to the conclusion that we have been very blessed with the program; the way it’s set up, and some of the kids,” he said, knowing the last part would draw a laugh from the audience. He did note that even though he and Kellar were new, the students were welcoming to them.
Bovay noted that he and Kellar were excited to put on a concert in addition to showing the students’ talents in marching band.
Kellar said he enjoys teaching music to the students along with Bovay.
At the conclusion of the concert, the audience in the mostly packed auditorium cheered the students and their teachers for the music they brought to life on the stage.
