Smooching livestock was probably not in the job description for middle school principal, but David Koogler found himself lips to snout last Wednesday when the school’s students reached the impressive book fair goal of $3,600.
According to librarian, Julie Colbert, each year Koogler has agreed to the challenge of “What would you do for reading?” as part of the incentive for the Book Fair. In previous years he’s been duct taped to the gym wall by members of the BGMS student body; had his hair dyed green; and taken a polar plunge multiple times inside a dunking booth on a freezing cold morning. One year, he had to dress in a staff-chosen costume for the day—a unicorn princess with a purple wig.
This year, Koogler agreed to kiss a pig during an all-school assembly at the middle school. Colbert said the nice folks at Peno Creek Pumpkin Patch in Frankford agreed to provide the pig as part of the reading promotion.
Curtis Delgman and Roger Colbert were the pig handlers. And just in case Koogler was having second thoughts about the big smooch, he was escorted in by SRO David Barton and sixth grade teacher Trevor Lilley.
That was probably a good thing, because he looked unsure about getting too close to the little porker. The pig was none too happy with the idea either. She squealed when pulled out of her enclosure and got her first good look at Koogler.
According to Colbert, “The book fair sales goal this year was $3,600, which was met thanks to purchases made by students, staff, and parents. A special thanks goes out to a parent who stopped by the book fair and purchased books and then, seeing that we were just short of our goal as the book fair was closing, donated $200 to help us meet our goal. The book fair resulted in the library obtaining more than $1,500 worth of new books for the library.”
The students cheered wildly after learning how much was raised for the program. But that was nothing compared to how loud they became when they learned their principal would be kissing a pig.
As the 20-pound pig was wheeled in, the students started chanting: “Kiss that pig, Kiss that pig.”
Even though it was not his favorite challenge, Koogler upheld his end of the bargain and planted a kiss on the pig’s snout.
Colbert also noted that the middle school staff recognizes the importance of reading. “By providing books that students enjoy,” she said, “students can read and improve their achievement in a variety of subject areas.”
According to studies, the impact of reading 20 minutes per day exposes a child to 1.8 million words per year and scores in 9th percentile on standardized tests. Compare that with a child who reads just 5 minutes a day. That child is exposed to 282,000 words a year and scores in the 50th percentile on standardized tests. And a child who reads just 1 minute per day is exposed to just 8,000 words per year and scores in the 10th percentile on standardized test.
