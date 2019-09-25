BGHS Bowling Green Publications Class

On paper: Bowling Green High School students enrolled in the Publications course recently attended a yearbook and journalism workshop in Hannibal. Students enrolled in this course create the ‘Bobcaster’ school newspaper and ‘Speaker,’ the yearbook. During the training, students develop theme ideas, captioning skills, and create the cover with a Jostens media artist. Above, BGHS Publications students, from left to right, are Editor Sidney Moss, Kasie Orf, Hailey Prater, Kaitylyn Haley, Jade Stevens, Jaden Holloway and Cheyann Oshia. Photo courtesy BGHS Bobcaster

