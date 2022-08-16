Vehicles started lining up early at the Pike County Fairground. They stretched back from the fairground’s main gate through the parking area.

Right at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the gate opened so that parents, grandparents and guardians could drive through, picking up toiletries and backpacks filled with needed school supplies. This is the 15th year Pike County has held a back to school fair for local students.

Recommended for you