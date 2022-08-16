Vehicles started lining up early at the Pike County Fairground. They stretched back from the fairground’s main gate through the parking area.
Right at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the gate opened so that parents, grandparents and guardians could drive through, picking up toiletries and backpacks filled with needed school supplies. This is the 15th year Pike County has held a back to school fair for local students.
This year they had 750 total backpacks, 450 were for elementary school children, said Paulette Powelson, with Pike County Memorial Hospital.
“We keep track of how many (we distribute) by the age groups,” she said. The majority are needed for elementary school children, and it allows them to know how many to buy for the next year.
“This year,” she noted, “we are hearing (we need more backpacks and supplies) for boys on the elementary side.”
She noted that the Pike County Back to School Committee, which oversees the fair, orders the backpacks from California, because they can buy them in bulk at a better rate. Funds for the fair are derived from donations, she added. But since last year, donations have dropped off sharply. Funding comes from individual donations, from local businesses and from area churches.
All the agencies that participate can add a flyer to the backpacks when they’re packed for distribution during the fair.
PCMH and PCHD put in flyers, she noted. “Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts or if a church wanted to put one in, they go in as paper, at the same time they’re being filled with supplies.”
She said they try to tailor the supplies to what the schools require by grade level. They have backpacks for middle school and high school students, as well as elementary.
Powelson said they learn something new every year from doing the fair. Before the pandemic, the fair was held inside the main building. Booths were set up throughout the main hall. There, children could receive a haircut, as well as numerous other items to help them with school. There was also a testing station to evaluate hearing and vision, as well as dental check ups and scoliosis testing.
The group did not want to stop the fair, but adjusted to the new reality two years ago by making the event drive through. Everyone was masked up and wearing gloves.
Powelson said the committee did discuss bringing back the fair as it had been before COVID-19. Currently, she said, the infection numbers were still too high to warrant a change. But for next year, they still have hope.
“We love having the booths,” she said. “It’s really important to have.”
The Health Department set up a table about half way to the backpack distribution area where they were handing out boxes of facial tissues. Last year and the year before they also offered masks and hand sanitizer.
By putting the items being donated at intervals, it prevented vehicles from bunching up at the backpack handout station.
To her knowledge, this is the first year that Healthy Blue had joined the team offering bags and information.
Regina Sullivan, with Healthy Blue, said she was providing book pages and information for pregnant women, children and families. She set up about 30 feet away from the main tables. Healthy Blue is the Medicade branch of Blue Cross Insurance.
This is the first year she’s been able to get out in the field since the pandemic hit. Sullivan said, “They weren’t letting us in the field, and now we’re just dying to get out.”
“It’s all about teamwork,” Powelson said. Things were moving smoothly as vehicle after vehicle pulled up and the backpacks were distributed. Eighteen volunteers including three EMTs with PCMH were helping out
Powelson said Catherine Branstetter, with the Department of Health and Senior Services, serves as the chair for the committee, but she could not be at the fair this year.
The first year they made the event drive through, they asked that the children getting the supplies be in the vehicle. The second year, the committee decided that was not necessary.
But having the children see how everything is done makes a big difference, Powelson said.
“The kids get real excited,” she said. “I like seeing the kids and having it inside. All the different participating agencies share their stories when we’re inside.”
She opened one of the backpacks to show all the supplies. There were notebooks and folders as well as markers, pens, pencils and crayons.
She noted that this helps teachers, too.
“It’s not fair to expect teachers to buy supplies for their students,” Powelson said. She also heard from parents that the supply lists this year cost twice what it did last year.
“We’re trying to help the teachers and the parents,” she added, “as well as the children.”
