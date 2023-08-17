Supplies provided to help students kick off the year right
The need for school supplies seems to grow every year. And this year, especially, with prices still climbing, getting those supplies into the hands of students is becoming increasingly expensive.
Saturday morning out at the Pike County Fairgrounds, staff from the Pike County Memorial Hospital and the Pike County Health Department Home Health and Hospice, set up a drive through event to quickly get the school supplies into the hands of those who need it the most.
Paulette Powelson, with PCMH, said because of reduced donations, they could not buy the big backpacks that they normally fill with school supplies. Instead, they had string bags, which can be worn like a backpack.
They also wanted to put a calculator in every bag, but this year that wasn’t possible. They had to carefully pick what went into the bags to maximize the money that they did have.
“Donations were down last year, and they’re down this year,” she said. They spent between $7,000 and $8,000 to fill 720 of the string bags. The health department donated tissues and hand sanitizer for the event. “We tried to buy all the essentials—paper, pencils, etc.—all the things that are on the school’s list,” she added. Most of the funds come from area churches, banks and other groups.
Those in need of supplies lined up early at the fair entrance. They registered as they came in, filling out slips that stated what school, how many bags they need and for what grades. At the first station, personnel were giving out the tissues, which were donated by the hospital. There were two groups in front of the main building. PCHD handed out bags for middle and high school students. PCMH personnel handed out bags for elementary school students.
“These are for any child in Pike County,” she said, either in one of the school districts or private schools.
Chair for the group, Powelson said, is Cathy Branstetter. She had been chair since they started the back-to-school event 16 years ago.
“She’s going to be stepping down this year,” Powelson added.
Before COVID hit, the Back-to-School Fair was a much larger event. The inside of the main building was filled with groups offering additional supplies and information. There were also a good-sized group of hair stylists who would give free haircuts to the students. There were also eye and hearing screenings for the children. There was talk of trying to bring those back, but it has not happened. A group of stylists decided to offer free haircuts on their own at a salon in Bowling Green. (See related story on this page)
“If we don’t get the funding (for the fair), we can’t do it,” Powelson explained. She noted that Branstetter has sought funding through writing grants.
“She has gotten some money from that, but not for this year. There were just no grants that she could write,” she added.
The supplies are purchased from Walmart and brought to the fairgrounds on a trailer.
“All the young people from Ruth Jensen Village pack the bags for us,” she said. “That’s a big piece of this. I’m thankful we have them.” She explained that they set up an assembly line to fill the bags with school supplies.
PCMH and PCHD put in information in the bags about all the services they provide to the community.
“There’s a lot of things that people don’t know that we do,” she said. Powelson also added information on how to get good sleep and tips on exercise.
“We’re always thinking about information for the families,” she said.
Last year, they started before 8 a.m. and were finished before 10 a.m. If ever there are bags left after the fair, they are divided up and delivered to the schools to hand out to children who might need them.
A lot of times, teachers bear the brunt of buying extra supplies for their classrooms. The fair, Powelson said, was so that they don’t have to dig into their own pockets to make sure their students have what they need.
Powelson said she believes that the students should be in the vehicle when their parents or guardians drive through. But that requirement was dropped the second year they did the drive through event. In 2019, students would walk over to one of the other buildings to pick out their backpack before heading home.
The lack of funding weighs heavy on her mind.
“I’m already thinking about what we can do next year if we can’t get the money,” she said.
The volunteers kept up the pace with the vehicles coming through, handing out the bags and resupplying from the containers they had inside the building.
“Some people say we’ve run our course (with the back-to-school fair),” she said. “But we’ve got too many children in the county that need help.”
The bulk of the people coming through, she said, come from the Bowling Green area. There are some from Louisiana, but not too many from Clopton.
The fairground was chosen for the fair, she said, because of its central location in the county. Even though they would have to travel more, she was hoping that parents in the Clarksville area would come to the fair.
“This is the best place to have it,” she said. At one time, they thought about holding it at the hospital, but it made more logistic sense to use the fairgrounds.
Most participants smiled and thanked the volunteers for the supplies before driving off.
If people are so inclined to donate for next year’s fair, Powelson said, they should go to Pike County Care Partnership Facebook page and make contact that way.
