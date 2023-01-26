Court Royalty cheered by audience
Friday night, between the JV and Varsity basketball games, Clopton picked its king and queen for its 2023 Courtwarming.
Freshman candidates were Mick Evans and Ava Bankhead. Mick is the son of Bobby and Kristen Evans of Silex, Mo. He is a member of FFA, FCA, FBLA and Student Council. He also manages the basketball team and plans to play baseball in the spring. When he’s not in school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing golf, and hanging out with his friends and family. After high school, Mick plans to attend Mizzou and get a degree in engineering.
Ava is the daughter of Reid Bankhead and Elizabeth Lawhorn of Clarksville, Mo. She is a member of FFA and the cheerleading squad. She is also a manager for the Quiz Bowl team. Outside of school, Ava enjoys fishing, hunting, cooking and hanging out with her family. After graduation, Ava plans to go to Mizzou to become a surgeon.
Representing the class of 2025 were Jordan Jennewein and Lauren Blackwell.
Jordan is the son of John and Renee Jennewein of Eolia, Mo. He is a member of FFA and Student Council. He also plays basketball and baseball. When he is not in school, he enjoys riding dirt bikes, working on his truck, and just sitting at FastLane. After high school, Jordan plans to go to college for basketball and then go to dental school so he can take over his mom’s business.
Lauren is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Blackwell of Eolia, Mo. She is a member of FFA, FBLA, FCA and StuCo. She also plays basketball. Outside of school, she enjoys baking with her mom and hanging out with friends and family. After high school, Lauren wants to go to Washington University Medical School to become a pediatrician.
Representing the class of 2024, were Chase Hall and Kiarah Morris. Chase is the son of Jason and Lynn Hall of Paynesville, Mo. He is a member of FFA, FBLA, Stu-Co and NHS. He also plays basketball. When he is not in school, he enjoyes showing cattle, trap shooting, and drag racing. After high school, Chase plans to attend Mizzou and major in agriculture business.
Kiarah is the daughter of Antonio Ahmen and Kara Moyer of Eolia, Mo. She is a member of the book club and cheerleading squad. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, making TikToks with her friends, shopping and doing her makeup. After high school, Kiarah hopes to go to Missouri State University and major in health science.
Representing the class of 2023 were senior candidates Tyler Kuntz and Madelyn Brune. Tyler is the son of Aaron and Christy Kuntz of Eolia, Mo. He is a member of NHS, FFA, and FBLA. He also plays basketball, baseball and shoots trap. When he is not in school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with Rileigl and his friends. Currently, Tyler is undecided regarding his plans after high school.
Madelyn is the daughter of Chris and Sandra Brune of Eolia, Mo. She is president of NHS and FFA, vice president of FBLA and the senior class, and a member of FCA and StuCo. She also plays basketball and softball. Outside of school, she enjoys shopping, traveling, watching scary movies, playing with her dog, cooking all kinds of pasta and hanging out with her sisters and Tyler. After high school, Madelyn plans to attend Mizzou and major in political science.
Other senior candidates are Holden Straube and Faith Myers. Holden is the son of Aaron and Kelly Straube of Bowling Green, Mo. He is the chaplain for FFA, vice president for StuCo, secretary for NHS and is a member of FCA and FBLA. He is also the manager for the basketball team. When not in school, he enjoys hunting, being with this friends and family, sleeping and traveling. After high school, Holden plans to attend St. Louis University or Lindenwood to major in political science.
Faith is the daughter of Nick and Jackie Myers of Clarksville, Mo. She is a member of StuCo, Book Club, Science Club, Quiz Bowl, Speech and Drama Club, NHS and band. She is also on he cheerleading squad and runs both track and cross country. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, running and playing Dungeons and Dragons. After high school, Faith wants to go to Culver-Stockton, run track and play in the band and get a degree in music education in order to become a band teacher.
The third senior candidates were Jason Hoehn and Grace Palmer.
Jason is the son of Bob and Laurie Hoehn of Silex, Mo. He lives playing basketball. When he is not in school, he enjoys hanging out with is friends and family. After high school, Jason plans to work and attend a trade school.
Grace is the daughter of Austin Palmer of Clarksville, Mo. She is on the cheerleading squad and also competes in track and field. Outside of school, she enjoys doing makeup, learning about True Crime, and spending time with her boyfriend and friends. After high school, Grace plans to attend Central Methodist University and get her RN so she can get a job in the nursing field. She also wants to continue cheering in college.
Fourth senior candidates were Malik Marshall and Shana Yates.
Malik is the son of Lucretia Starks and Gary Marshall of Clarksville, Mo. He is a member of FFA and plays baksetball and baseball. In his free time, he enjoys annoying Shana. After high school, Malik plans to attend college to pursue a computer science degree.
Shana is the daughter of Scott and Becky Yates of Clarksville, Mo. She is president o Student Council as well as he senior class, and is a member of FBLA, FCA and NHS. She also plays softball and basketball. Outside of school, she enjoys making fun of Malik and hanging out with Kain. After high school, Shana plans to attend college.
In addition to the candidates, the ceremony recognized Clopton’s 2023 Courtwarming prince and princess. Representing the class of 2034, were first graders Gunner Smith and Isabel Cannon.
Gunner is the son of Cody and Sarah Smith. Gunner is in Mrs. Graham’s class. His favorite subject is P.E. When he is at home, he likes to play Gears of War on his Xbox. He also loves to eat pizza or pancakes. When he grows up, Gunner would like to be a police officer.
Isabel is the daughter of Matt and Stephanie Cannon. She is in Mrs. Adam’s class. Her favorite subject is math. At home, she loves to play games and eat spaghetti. When she grows up., Isabel wants to be a teacher.
Also present were the retiring king and queen, Mason Street and Abbi Patchin.
Mason is the son of Daniel and Lisa Street of Whiteside, Mo. He is currently studying medium heavy truck diesel mechanics. On the weekends, Mason comes home to help with the farm.
Abbi is the daughter of Sarah Wilson and Matt Patchin of Eolia, Mo. She is working on her associate’s degree in biology. She is also coaching 14u travel softball in her free time.
And picked as the 2023 Courtwarming king and queen were Malik Marshall and Madelyn Brune.
