Meredyth Betts, and DJ Feldmann were named queen and king during Bowling Green High School’s 2022 prom. The theme for this year’s prom was “Let the Good Times Roll.”
The high school auditorium was transformed into a Las Vegas style casino, complete with a roulette table, a black jack table and other games of chance. The music was playing and several of the students danced across the floor.
Julie Bowen and several members of the junior class worked hard during the week to decorate the auditorium. There was even a working fountain in one corner.
Earlier, parents, guardians and families packed the gym for the promenade and photo opportunities.
