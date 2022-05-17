Friday night, friends and families of this year’s graduating seniors gathered in Louisiana High School’s gymnasium to watch as these young men and women celebrate the cap of their high school careers.
Principal Nick Heggemann congratulated the seniors and thanked all those who came to help them celebrate.
Valedictorian Tegan Carrington addressed her fellow classmates, saying, that after 13 years in the school system it is “time to take everything we’ve gained and put it toward making a difference in our futures.” She noted that, “graduation is a small step toward the foundation of our futures.”
Carrington said that even though she was a little scared about what comes next, this is just a chapter in the start of their new lives.
“This is a big step,” she said, “but together we are reaching one of the many milestones of our lives.”
Carrington thanked all her teachers for what they did for her and her classmates during their time in high school. She also thanked her parents, especially her Mom, who she said set her up for success. It was then her voice broke and tears came as she looked out at her parents and said, “I love you guys.”
She said she came across this one saying that she wanted to present as a graduation gift to her fellow students: “Wherever you go, go fight hard.” She added that she believes this is an important mindset to have as they all go their separate ways.
“We made it across the finish line and are continuing on our own paths,” Carrington finished. “We’re out.”
Salutatorian Sonny Picone spoke next, saying, “We have finally reached the moment we’ve been waiting for our entire childhoods. Our journey has prepared us for the future.”
For the past 13 years, she noted, they as students, have been taught to problem solve and focus.
“As we grow into our roles as new citizens, it is time to take this concept to the next level,” she said. “Instead of focusing on problems, we need to focus on solutions,” she added. “We can’t let obstacles stand in the way of achievement.”
“As graduates,” she said, “we recognize that how we treat others is a reflection of our own character not a result of decisions others make.”
“Our futures are our own as we craft our destinies,” she said. Even though they have worked toward this graduation ceremony since elementary school, Picone said, “We understand that life is not a destination; it’s a continual journey.”
Real accomplishment, she added, is how one chooses to live his or her life and how one chooses to treat others along that journey.
“I am confident that the world will be a better place because we are stepping forward to make it so,” she said.
Carrington noted that she was proud to be a part of this graduating class.
“I am hopeful in the future we will build,” she said.
Heggemann asked the seniors to stand and then presented them as the graduating class of 2022 to the audience.
“All the students have met the standards set by the state and the Louisiana R-II school district,” he said.
From there, the seniors moved across the stage to receive their diplomas. Even though Heggemann asked the audience to hold their applause until all the names were announced, those in the audience could not hold back their enthusiasm for the graduating seniors.
“Every year across the nation, thousands of high school students reach this place in the rites of life we call commencement,” Heggemann said. “For graduating seniors, it marks the beginning of a new experience—the adult life.” For the parents, it marks the end of their childhood.”
This year, the senior class asked that an old tradition be reinstated.
“The wanted an opportunity to salute their parents and loved ones,” he explained. The seniors presented a rose to them as a symbol of the unbreakable bond between parent and child.
This tradition had many in the audience in tears as the students approached their family to present the roses and give powerful hugs.
After the ceremony, the lights came back up, the graduates’ tassels were moved from right to left before they were dismissed and filed back out of the gym.
