Samantha Smith, a 2022 graduate from Bowling Green High School, was awarded the Champ Clark-Elenore Schewe Scholarship during a ceremony at the home of the former Speaker of the House on Saturday. It was also the opening of the Honey Shuck House for tours during the summer months.
Honey Shuck had been the residence of The Hon. Champ Clark, who represented Missouri’s Ninth District, and who presided as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1911 to 1919. Champ and his wife, Genevieve, moved into the house in 1898, and named it Honey Shuck, after the seedpods of the locust trees in the yard.
The national historic landmark and regional museum is now open to the public Open April through October by appointment (May also be open at other times for special occasions—see schedule)
Check out the Facebook page for virtual tours of Honey Shuck
Call 573-470-6007 or 573-470-4750 for more information.
The home it is filled with collections that interpret not only the personal lives and political legacies of the Clark family, but the remarkable records and rich heritage of public service by elected officeholders from Pike County and Northeast Missouri.
Smith graduated third in her class with a 4.1 GPA. She is interested in studying political science and law when she attends Culver-Stockton College this fall. The $500 scholarship is called the Speaker’s Award, and is based on a student’s achievement, leadership, and a desire to pursue law, political science, or related field.
Board member Bob Kirkpatrick presented the scholarship to Smith during the ceremony.
He said he was pleased to do the presentation, he said, because he remembered when he first met Samantha’s mother, Lori, when she was a student at Bowling Green High School. He noted that Samantha had been playing on the same softball team as his granddaughter.
“What I noticed about her (Samantha), is she wanted to be good. She put a lot of effort into it,” Kirkpatrick said. He also knew about Samantha from her dad, Scott, who is on the school board with Kirkpatrick.
“She wants to be a lawyer and politician someday,” he said. “We need some good ones, and this young lady is truly an outstanding citizen,” Kirkpatrick added.
Samantha said she was excited when she learned at graduation that she had won this scholarship.
“It is such an amazing award,” she said, “and it means a lot to me because I’m going into political science and law.”
The award is made possible through the Schewe Fund, established by Ms. Schewe, through which more than $4,000 has been presented to BGHS graduates. Schewe, a 1941 Washington University graduate, had lived in Vandalia. She died in 2020.
Through the efforts of a dedicated group, the house, which at one point had been converted into several apartments, was restored to almost its original condition, said Rebecca Glen, with the board for the Champ Clark House.
The restored two-story, front-gable-and-wing frame home of James Beauchamp “Champ” Clark displays historical furnishings and memorabilia. The home was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976.
Champ’s son, Bennett Clark, was raised in the house and went on to distinguish himself as co-founder of The American Legion and was a U.S. senator from the Show-Me State.
Ben Clark, the great grandson of Champ Clark, and son of Bennet Clark, spoke about how much he appreciated all that has been done to preserve the heritage of the home and his family’s name.
When he moved to St. Louis in 1980, Ben said, he received a call from Bill Hungate to inform him that he was now on the board for the Honey Shuck House.
“I knew about Champ Clark, but Honey Shuck was new to me,” he explained. At one time the home had been converted into apartments with walls all over the place, he noted. “Just because of the good effort of people, such as what you see here, has brought about an amazing change. The Clark family is very proud and pleased at what’s happened here. And we’re grateful to you all for (all you’ve done).”
Rebecca Glenn, who is on the Honey Shuck
Board said the home is now open for tours on regularly scheduled days during the summer. They have people scheduled to be there for those times, but custom tours could also be arraigned by contacting them through the home’s Facebook page.
Arico said he was pleased with how people have stepped up to help make the Bicentennial Celebration something special.
He noted that the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce invited the Honey Shuck board to help in planning the celebration.
Mayor Jim Arico was there to let people know about next year’s Bicentennial Celebration for Bowling Green’s 200th Anniversary.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “We have a lot of plans (for the celebration).” See the story about the logo contest winner on the front page of this issue.
“We’re planning on a June 28 through July 1 celebration,” he added.
Glenn noted that the historic site purchased the property behind the Champ Clark House and is working to expand by tearing down the building on that property to add more parking, and at some point, build a pavilion on the property.
In order to raise funds for these projects, Glenn said, they would be holding another roast—this time it would be Charlene McCune on the hot seat. She said they are also planning on using QR codes inside and outside the home.
“So, people can find out more information about items,” she said “It’s to make it accessible to new generations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.