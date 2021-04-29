A night to remember: Members of the graduating class of Louisiana High School gathered in the schools gymnasium Saturday night for their prom. The Louisiana Royal Court from left to right, (back row), Jordon Luck, Emma Inglis, Cole Martin, Annine Sanders, Jamie Sencenbaugh, and Bryan Renner. Crowned Queen for the 2021 prom was Lindsey Weimer, seated. Crowned king was Lane Presson, wearing cowboy hat. Photo submitted
2021 Louisiana High School Senior Prom
