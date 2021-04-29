LHS Senior Royalty

A night to remember: Members of the graduating class of Louisiana High School gathered in the schools gymnasium Saturday night for their prom. The Louisiana Royal Court from left  to right, (back row), Jordon Luck, Emma Inglis, Cole Martin, Annine Sanders, Jamie Sencenbaugh, and Bryan Renner. Crowned Queen for the 2021 prom was Lindsey Weimer, seated. Crowned  king was Lane Presson, wearing cowboy hat. Photo submitted

