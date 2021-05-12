2021 Clopton High School Graduates

During the production process of creating the Louisiana Press-Journal, a page of photos from the Clopton High School graduating class was inadvertently deleted from the final version of the print issue. With this notice is the full page of the graduating class from 2021. This page will appear in the May 19 issue of the Louisiana Press-Journal. We regret the error and any confusion this may have caused.

