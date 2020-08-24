The Bowling Green High School Alumni Association has decided to cancel the Alumni Banquet, which was scheduled for Oct. 10, 2020.
The health and safety of our alumni is our greatest concern and we believe this is the prudent decision to make. We look forward to seeing everyone at our banquet next year, which is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2021, where we will honor those classes having graduation anniversaries in both 2020 and 2021!
Alumni who wish to renew their annual dues may send $5 with their name, class year, and current address to: BGHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 132, Bowling Green, MO 63334. For additional information about the Alumni Association, please visit our Facebook page “Bowling Green High School Alumni Association (Bowling Green, MO).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.