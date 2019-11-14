The 24th Annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 28, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana. This meal is prepared by many different area churches and sponsored by several area organizations, and is available free of charge to anyone desiring a meal on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals will be delivered in Louisiana and Clarksville. In order to have a meal delivered to your home, call the Methodist Church at 573-754-4412 and give the number of meals needed, the names of the persons receiving the meal(s), address for delivery, and phone number where you can be contacted on Thanksgiving Day if there are questions.
Carryout meals will also be available from noon to 2 p.m. People can also come to the church and eat during the same window. Again, advanced reservations are helpful by calling the church at 754-4412, but walk-ins are always welcome. The church is located at 7th and South Carolina Streets in Louisiana.
Come and enjoy the fun and fellowship of a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal with the area churches in this year’s Community of Faith Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
