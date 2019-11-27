The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 and Auxiliary will hold their regular meeting and a short memorial ceremony and draping the charter in memory of one of their members, Shelly McBride on Monday, Dec. 2.
They will also fill care packages for four soldiers serving in the armed forces, and members should bring their items for the packages.
They will discuss plans for a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 7, and to place wreaths in Greenwood Cemetery and go caroling in local nursing homes on Saturday, Dec. 14 and make plans for Eagle Day weekend.
