The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 Auxiliary will host a Family Freedom Festival and Pre-Veteran Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9 starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
A workshop will be held starting at 10:00 with presentations from the different chairmanships — Americanism, Legislative, Veteran Family/Support — along with law Enforcement, health personnel, hospital, fire department, and Air Evac. There will a lot of good information given that organizers hope will help the community.
At noon a meal will be served. At 1 p.m. a Veteran Day program with recognition of veterans, other community service people along with youth.
Organizers are looking forward to having a great day. All veterans are welcome and everyone is invited.
People with questions should contact Joanne Hammuck at 573-847-2266 or Dianne Gardner at 573-719-6633.
