The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 Auxiliary held their Family/Freedom Festival and Pre-Veteran Day Services on Saturday, Nov. 9.
During the Family/Freedom Festival, literature was placed on the tables for each chairmanship: Americanism, Buddy Poppy/National Home, Legislature, Membership, Veteran Family/Support and Youth Activities.
The literature was taken by those in attendance and the Americanism chairman explained the importance to saluting the flag in parades and when the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem is being conducted. Other important chairmanships were discussed.
A meal was held and then a short program was given. Certificates of Appreciation was given to those in attendance for their dedicated service to the community: Mayor JoAnn Smiley, the Clarksville United Methodist Church, the flood kitchen ladies, the American Legion Riders, the Post and Auxiliary, Post 226 and 313, The New Life Christian Church, Eolia Mission Youth Group and Chairman Dee Dee Martin.
A special award was presented to Gracie Wyatt for her dedicated service as Buddy Poppy Chairman. President Mary Tarpein presented her the Buddy Poppy Pin. Wyatt has been Buddy Poppy Chairman for over 30 years.
The veterans that were attendance were then presented with their certificates of the year.
LaMont and Julie Davis were thanked for frying the fish in the absence of Ricky. Robbert Howland was also thanked for all of his help, alongside made this day a big success.
