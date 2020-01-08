CLARKSVILLE – Members of the Clarksville Garden Club gathered together to celebrate a Christmas Luncheon at the home of 2019 Garden Club President, Holly Maffitt on Dec. 12, 2019.
Currently, there are 23 active members of the Garden Club. Members meet each month except for January to learn the latest in gardening techniques, natural preventative measures to combat garden problems, to hear from guest speakers and participate in craft activities and enjoy great comradery.
Clarksville Garden Club is currently a member of the National Garden Club Inc. and the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. at the Christian Church in Clarksville, on the fourth Thursday of every month except January.
Clarksville Garden Club also has an active Arbor Day program that distributes trees to children in the fourth grade classes of many of the surrounding schools.
The upcoming February meeting will focus on Blue Birds and their habitat. Joe Pridgeon will be the guest speaker for this meeting. The meeting will take place at the Eolia New Life Christian Church in Eolia at 1 p.m. There is no charge for attending and visitors are encouraged to come for the program. If you would like more information, you can contact Pridgeon at 636-544-5999.
The club is always excited to welcome new members. Those interested who want to learn more should feel free to contact any of the upcoming 2020 officers, including President Joyce Lewis, Vice President Bob Reed, Recording Secretary Holly Maffitt, Treasurer Joe Pridgeon, or Corresponding Secretary Pat Feilner.
