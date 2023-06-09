2023 Chili Coo-Off

Husband and wife George Rives and Mary Cannon, foreground, each made their own recipes at last year’s Show Me Missouri State Chili Cook-Off in Clarksville. Lynette Trares of O’Fallon, left, went with one of George’s samples. The 2023 event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 in Clarksville’s Riverfront Park.

For Linda Blakey, there are three keys to making great chili.

“Fresh spices, lean, but marbled, meat, and patience,” she said.

