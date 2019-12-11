LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Betterment sponsored three Christmas activities this past weekend. The first was a Children’s Painting Class. The class was held at PCMH in the cafeteria on Saturday, Dec. 7. The class instructor was Bev Cogar. All the children had a wonderful time creating their own masterpieces and enjoyed refreshments.
The second activity was an Adult Wreath Making Class held at the 4th Street Events Center on Saturday, Dec. 7. Over 14 ladies participated in creating their “one of a kind” Christmas wreaths.
Last but not least, was the Christmas Costume Contest held in conjunction with the Photos with Santa, at the Twin Pike YMCA on Sunday, Dec. 8. It was a busy weekend of activities for our community and a great way to add a little more Holiday cheer,” said Diana Huckstep, Chairperson for Louisiana Community Betterment.
The next event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Ginger Bread and Cookie Baking contest will take place at the Pike County Memorial Hospital cafeteria. All entries need to be in the Hospital cafeteria. All entries need to be in the cafeteria no later than 1:30 p.m. This competition is open to all. Judges will be on hand to select the winners of the Ginger Bread creations and to taste test all the cookie entries. If you would like more information, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or by email at lmocombtrmt@yahoo.com.
Winners of the Residential and Business Decorating Contest and the Giant Christmas Card Decorating Contest will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 19.
“The Louisiana Community Betterment Association, Unified Economic Development Council and the Chamber of Commerce have worked well together to bring a new Christmas tree, a beautiful Christmas Parade and some new, exciting and fun holiday activities to Louisiana this year. We hope everyone has enjoyed it. We wish everyone a very blessed and merry Christmas and the happiest of New Years!” Huckstep said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.