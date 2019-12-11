VANDALIA – At the Dec. 3 meeting of Agape House of Vandalia board, members were gratified to note an increase in guest numbers in October (71) and November (86).
It is hoped this trend continues so that more offenders from WERDCC and NECC have contact with family and friends when their loved ones stay at the guest house.
Board members arrived early to decorate the house for the holidays. While they worked indoors, workmen were outdoors replacing the roof. Funding for this project came from The Griffin Family Foundation. Minor damage on interior walls and ceiling had occurred earlier because of leaks, and will be repaired when the roof project is complete.
Plans were made for snow removal during the winter when that occurs. The house manager cited the need for cereal bars and single serving cereal boxes.
Guest surveys showed appreciation and positive evaluations for both the house and its management.
The next board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, and will focus on removing Christmas decorations.
Board members in attendance were Rich Duffner, Carlene Galloway, Janet Heim, Floy Oliver, Phil Pennington, Kay Robnett, Mary Thomas and Edith Westmoreland.
Monetary gifts received in October include the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist Church of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Curryville Baptist Church and New Harmony Christian Women’s Fellowship of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church; LuAnn Nodner of Fortuna; Arch United Methodist Church of Hannibal; Laddonia Christian Church; Lutheran Ladies’ Aid of LaGrange; Trinity Lutheran Church and Dorothy Webb of Louisiana; Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; and Southside Baptist Church, Spencer Creek Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia.
Non-monetary gifts included postage stamps by an anonymous donor; snacks from St. John’s Lutheran Women’s Guild and books for children and adults by Enrika Fox of Vandalia.
