Jim Hitchner died at his home in Bettendorf, Iowa, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born in Woodstown, N.J. Dec. 2, 1925, the son of Dr. Elam and Alice (Patterson) Hitchner. He graduated from Peddie Prep School, Highstwon, N.J. in 1944.
Jim served in Europe during WWII with the 17th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He received his bachelor of science degree from Central Methodist University, Fayette, Mo., where he met his wife Rosemary Luke. They were married on June 7, 1950, and had four children.
His business career was with International Harvester Co., working in various areas of the country, mostly in the East and Midwest. He transferred to the Quad Cities in 1975, and retired in 1985. Over the years, Jim was an active member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. A man of great faith, he was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage; daughters, Carol Carter, Oxford, Penn., Alice Newman, Ankeny, Iowa, and, Susan Hayden, North Manchester, Ind.; grandchildren: Kimberly Carter, Sarah Carter, Stephen Newman, Curtis Newman, Kevin Newman, Douglas Hayden, Elizabeth Hayden and Shaun Hayden, and eight great-grandchildren. A son, James Patterson, and a brother, Elam died earlier.
A celebration of life service for Jim was held Sept. 11, 2019, at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Burial with honors was held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Acting as pallbearers were: Stephen Newman, Curtis Newman, Kevin Newman, Doug Hayden, Tyler Carter, Trever Carter, Isaiah Carter, and Nathaniel Carter.
