LOUISIANA – Remember the days of yesteryear when you would enjoy a bowl of yummy, homemade ice cream with friends on a warm, summer day? Nothin’ better, right?
This Sunday, Aug. 4, the Buffalo Township United Fund will be holding an old-fashion, ice cream social as a fundraiser. From 3 to 5:30 p.m. (or until sold out) at Henderson / Riverview Park in Louisiana bring your friends, visit with other folks and have some refreshing homemade ice cream while looking out over the Mighty Mississippi and the newly dedicated Champ Clark Bridge.
The ice cream social will feature a variety of homemade ice cream flavors, fresh baked pies and other baked goods. Cones, toppings and bottled water will also be available.
BTUF is a local 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to provide financial support for 13 recipient agencies. All funds stay local within the Buffalo Township (the City of Louisiana and surrounding area). Over 99 percent of the funds raised going directly to the agencies that assist both old and young residents alike.
Come eat dessert Sunday afternoon while you help support worthy local causes. Bring your lawn chairs and stay for the Ministerial Alliance’s ecumenical worship service beginning at 6 p.m. in the park.
In case of rain, the ice cream social will be held inside the Calvary Episcopal Parish House immediately east of the church.
