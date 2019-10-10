LOUISIANA – The homecoming crowd gathered in the Louisiana High School stands Friday got to enjoy a win for the Bulldogs Friday, their first of the season.
The Dupo Tigers were ultimately unable to compete.
In the first quarter it looked like the match-up might be a blow-out, with the Bulldogs scoring 18 points without giving up a single point to Dupo.
The Tigers turned out to have a little more fight in them then that: they actually outpaced Louisiana in the second quarter, scoring 22 to 14 for Louisiana. But Louisiana put its hard-won endurance to work in the second half, pulling away again in the fourth quarter.
“We came out with a lot of energy. We spent extra time last week conditioning so that we would be able to compete better in the second half and that paid off. Our kids played a full four quarters, which we had not until Friday,” head coach Joe Calhoun said.
The team rushed for more than 400 yards, with Devin Cropp leading the way, rushing for 355 and scoring five touchdowns. Cam Henderson scored twice, and Jordan Luck had one touchdown.
Defensively, Calhoun said Dalton Gloe had performed impressively, making several plays near the line of scrimmage.
This week the Bulldogs play an away game Friday against Paris, Mo.
“Paris will be a good test for us on the road. They sit just ahead of us in district standings, so this week’s game is big in that regard,” Calhoun said.